Darsheel on his frustration of not making it big in Bollywood

In an interaction with Time of India, Darsheel said, I have been fortunate to work with Priyadarshan sir ('Bumm Bumm Bole in 2010), Walt Disney ('Zokkomon' in 2011) and Deepa Mehta ma'am (Midnight's Children in 2012). I enjoyed my freedom in college. I was introduced to theatre, which is an experience that cannot be substituted. But, I had imagined myself in a certain way when I would be 25 and the reality has been different. Anant Mahadevan gave me some very good advice. He further added, He told me that I must have a learning attitude and even if I'd done a 1000 shows, I should always feel that it is for the first time. And then came the pandemic. I don't know why, but time moved fast. I thought that I would be established as an actor at 25. I'd thought that life would be easier. I thought I would be sorted spiritually. And of course, I never thought that we would be engulfed by a pandemic (smiles). Last year was challenging for me. And, note, I am sugar-coating this.