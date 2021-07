Celebratory mode

Aamna Sharif celebrated her birthday with close pals, Parth Samthaan, Mouni Roy and Aamir Ali. Around ten people had gathered for a small house party. The room was done up with golden and pink balloons. We could see that bouquets of pink carnations adorned the room. It looks like they are her favourite flowers. Mouni Roy wore a slinky dress for the bash. Parth Samthaan looked handsome in a black silk shirt. Take a look at the pics…