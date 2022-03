Aaradhya's Hindi speech is winning hearts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's baby girl Aaradhya Bachchan is all grown up and right now her Hindi speech video is going all VIRAL. Ever since Aaradhya Bachchna's video has released online fans are showing love and cannot stop drawing a comparison with her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Netizens say that confidence is in her blood and she is here to continue the legacy. Abhishek Bachchan too reacted to all the LOVE that fans are showering on her daughter with folded hands. Indeed he is a proud father today.