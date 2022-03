Image credit: Instagram

Aaradhya Bachchan's new pic in school uniform!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhaya Bachchan is a social media sensation already, Her pictures and videos are going viral on social media instantly. The new unseen picture of the little one has her dressed in school uniform. The picture seems to be from the assembly and Aaradhya can be seen in the front. Like good kids, all of them have their masks on.