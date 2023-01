Aaryan Khan

Bollywood star kids are always in the limelight. Their every move is tracked by the paps and fans. Even before their debuts, they attain the status of 'star'. Thus their personal lives also call for interest. Recently, Aaryan Khan hit headlines as rumours filled up gossip mills that something is brewing between him and Nora Fatehi. Pictures of them from a party went viral and people landed to a conclusion. However, a source revealed that there is no truth to the rumour.