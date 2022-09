Image credit: Instagram

Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

This morning we all woke up with the news that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to star in Aashiqui 3. The actor took to social media to make an announcement about the film, and wrote that the film is going to heart-wrenching. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has proved that Kartik is a bankable star and now him starring in Aashiqui 3 is surely a big news. But, do you know Aashiqui 3 was supposed to be made with some other actors?