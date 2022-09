Kartik Aaryan confirmed for Aashiqui 3

At long last, Aashiqui 3 is getting underway, 9 years after Aashiqui 2, with Bollywood’s hottest flavour of the season, Kartik Aaryan, roped in to play the lead, and Anurag Basu taking over the directorial reins this time around. Kartik Aaryan himself shared the announcement video on his official Instagram handle, with the caption: “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da.” The big question now though is who’s going to be the leading lady opposite him? Let’s analyse…