Image credit: Google

Aashram 2

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram season 1 – Chapter 1 and 2 received a great response. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Aashram season 2. Recently, while talking to India.com, Bobby opened up about the season 2 and revealed that it should be out by mid-2022. He said, “The shooting got delayed because of the coronavirus. I don’t know exactly what date and when but I think it should come around the middle of the year.” We are sure audience is excited to watch Aashram season 2.