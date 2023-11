Esha Gupta is a bombshell

Esha Gupta turns on the heat with her sizzling toned body and her glamorous pictures will take away your breath for sure. In this snap, Esha's smoking hot pictures will make you go weak in the knees. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta hail PM Narendra Modi for introducing the Women's Reservation Bill in the New Parliament session