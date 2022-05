Image credit: Instagram

Does Esha Gupta consciously posts on social media?

Since Esha currently has over 8 million followers on Instagram, we asked her whether she posts consciously on her profile. The actress and former Miss India told us, I post it because I like it. Ever since I have entered the industry, I'll be honest, I have been living life on my own terms. Jo mann tha wo kar rahi thi. Our parents taught us one thing was that, 'Do what your heart tells you. If you want to get married and have kids at 18, it is upto you. All we can do is, give you good education, a roof over your head and food in the fridge.' We have had a great and simple upbringing. When you are open about so many things, you yourself become so responsible that you keep walking towards your goals and keep doing good work. Studying abroad, going for Miss India and becoming an actor, all have been my own decisions in life. And I am grateful that my parents let me do it.