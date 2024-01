Image credit: Instagram

Esha Gupta is a total stunner; check gorgeous pictures of Aashram 3 diva

Esha Gupta is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses in the country. She has been setting the screens on fire ever since she debuted in Bollywood. The actress is known to be quite a siren who never shies away from sharing bold snaps on her social media handle. Today, we will have a look at some of her boldest snaps that'll leave her fans breathless.