Aashram 3: Bobby Deol and team shot in Bhopal for two months

Aashram 3 is one of the most popular web shows for its drama, intrigue, action and sensuous content. On the show, we see this beautiful palace which is the home of Baba Nirala. The character is played by Bobby Deol. Syed Ali who was a part of the show has spoken to Aaj Tak on the locations where the show has been shot. Bobby Deol also stayed in some of these hotels and palaces. Prakash Jha loves to shoot in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh. It seems the entire team stayed there for almost two months. Bhopal has good connectivity and is fave with film crews.