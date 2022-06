Image credit: Instagram

Esha Gupta in Miami

Esha Gupta is currently riding high on the success of her show Aashram 3. She shares the screen space with Bobby Deol in this one. The actress became a hot topic as their intimate scene from the show caught everyone's attention. Now, Esha Gupta is grabbing attention with her sensation videos from Miami. As she hit the beach, Esha Gupta flaunted her hot curves in a tiny bikini set. She indeed set the temperature soaring as all her fans are drooling over this video. Here's looking at other hot pictures of Esha Gupta.