Image credit: Instagram

Aashram 3 – Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is undoubtedly one hottest actresses we have in the industry. The actress always grabs everyone’s attention with her hot avatars in films and web series, and even on social media, she treats her fans with some of her hottest pictures. But, Esha just doesn’t look hot in bikinis, she is one actress who can also set your screens on fire in sarees.