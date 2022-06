Esha Gupta – supremely hot both on and off screen

MX Player has finally released Aashram 3 and while the big reveals and twists have caught everyone’s attention, another thing that has got Aashram fans excited are the hot, bold scenes in the Prakash Jha show, with Esha Gupta and Tridha Choundhury spicing things up with Bobby Deol while there are some more intimate moments, too, between Kashipur Wale Baba and a few other female characters in the web series. However, hands down it’s Esha Gupta and Bobby Deol’s intimate scenes that have become the talk of the town, no doubt because of how effortlessly sexy the actress is, making it easy for her to spark chemistry with just about anybody. Check out how Esha transcends her hotness on screen to off it in these latest sensuous pics, where she’s painting the town red in a floral saree with a plunging neckline…