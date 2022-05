Aashram 3 trailer on the way Aditi Pohankar is set to play an even bigger part than Babita in bringing down Babaji’s empire.

MX Player earlier today, 12th May, shared a the teaser of Aashram season 3, while also announcing that the Aashram 3 trailer drops tomorrow, 13th May. So, what all can we expect from Aashram 3 and what are the big reveals that the trailer will give us a glimpse of. Fortunately for all you Aashram fans, we’ve got some exclusive juicy scoop about Bobby Deol and Director Prakash Jha’s web series right here…