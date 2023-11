Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Gorgeous Bollywood beauties attend an exquisite event in the city

Bollywood and events go hand in hand. And Bollywood celebs love attending these events and putting their best fashion foot forward. And honestly, it's a treat to watch divas from film, TV or OTT world looking stunning in their choicest ensembles. Let's have a look at which divas made heads turn at the Jimmy Choo event in the city. We have Aashram beauty Tridha Choudhary and Ananya Panday as seen in the picture.