Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Esha Gupta walks the ramp

Esha Gupta is undoubtedly one of the most stunning actresses we have in the industry. Today, she walked the ramp as the showstopper at a lingerie fashion show. The actress was wearing a high-slit gown and looked super hot at usual. While in movies and web series Esha sets the screens on fire, today at the fashion show the actress has set the stage on fire.