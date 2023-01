Lead characters of TOP TV shows who faced flak online from solo stans

TOP TV shows can also have some flaws. Well, a TV show is never perfect and neither is any character from the show. It is a fictional unviserse with interesting characters and storylines. So, today, we will be having a look at some of the lead characters from popular TV shows that have been getting hate or facing flak online by the solo stans. From Harshad Chopda's Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod's Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Neil Bhatt aka Virat Chavan from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more are on the list.