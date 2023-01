Meet the Most loving fictional male leads of TOP TV shows

TV shows give work, food and shelter, a livelihood to a lot of people in the country. We have a lot of channels just in Hindi and we have a lot of popular TV shows which are full of twists and turns. We are here with the most loving fictional male characters on television. Gossips Tv dropped the list of most loving fictional characters male. Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi of Dharam Patnii and more have made it to the list. Check the TOP 8 male leads.