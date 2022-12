Abhishek Bachachan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachachan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are currently in the news because of a viral video. As their team Jaipur Pink Panther won Pro-Kabaddi League, out of sheer joy, Abhishek Bachchan pulled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan into a hug. This has led to trolling. Netizens are making fun of him but then there are many who are stating what is the big deal. On that note, here's looking at other Bollywood stars whose PDA moments became a topic of discussion on social media.