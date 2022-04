Image credit: Instagram

Bobby Deol played cupid to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

In an interview, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that it was because of Bobby Deol that he met Aishwarya Rai for the first time. He had said, 'I first met her when I was a production boy. There was a film my father was making called Mrityudata, and I had gone for the location recce to Switzerland because the company felt that because I had grown up in Switzerland in boarding school that I would be able to take them to nice locations. I had been there for a couple of days, all alone. And that's when a childhood friend of mine, Bobby Deol, was shooting for his first film -- Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. And he got to know I was there and said 'Hey, why don't you come over for dinner?' And that's the first time when they were shooting when I met Aishwarya.'