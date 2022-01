Image credit: Instagram/ aaradhyabachchan_arb / aaradhyaraibachchanofficial/ Twitter

Aaradhya Bachchan's resemblance to Blackpink's Lisa

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, grabbed headlines when her video went viral online from her Republic Day celebrations. Netizens were bowled over on seeing how much Aaradhya resembled Lisa Manoban. The two have a similar hairdo of fringes and a bob. Since yesterday, Aaradhya and Lisa have been the talk of the town. Her resemblance to the K-pop idol has surprised desi K-pop fans. Let's check out more of Aaradhya X Lisa's pictures here: