Image credit: Google

Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage proposal to Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek proposed Aishwarya after the premiere of their film Guru. While talking to Oprah Winfrey in a chat show, Abhishek had revealed, I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married.' Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me.