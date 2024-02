Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Here's the Ghoomar star with his mom, Jaya Bachchan

First love for anyone is always a mother. Abhishek Bachchan is close to both his parents but as the saying goes, boys are close to mothers. And so is the case with Abhishek. Hence, let's have a look at Abhishek Bachchan's priceless family moments beginning with his mother, Jaya Bachchan. The blurry picture of AB hugging Jaya is from his first-ever public appearance as an actor. It was the music launch of his first film, Refugee. Look at the proud face of the mom. Here's a toothless grinning Abhishek with the gorgeous Jaya Bachchan when they were both very young.