Javed Akhtar on Aryan Khan's arrest

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar said that the film industry is under the scanner as it is high profile and spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest. Javed said that it is the price the film industry has to pay for being high profile. He even said that Aryan's case got more media attention than an alleged one billion-dollar drug recovery.