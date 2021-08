Image credit: Instagram/Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal makes our head turns with her latest bikini pics

The pan-India actress of the entertainment industry, Kajal Aggarwal, who often posts some amazing stuff on her Instagram account for her fans, has made our heads turn with her latest bikini pics, which she posted from her exotic vacation. The Vivegam star has turned water baby and is enjoying a pool day with all smiles.