Ranveer Singh's AIB Roast Controversy

In 2015, Ranveer Singh participated in the AIB Roast podcast, a platform where participants engage in comedic roasting of each other. The roast, known for its irreverent humor, ventured into risqué territory with numerous sexual jokes and innuendos. While some lauded Ranveer for his ability to engage in lighthearted banter on such a public platform, others criticized the content for its explicit nature. Ranveer, along with other participants, found themselves embroiled in a legal quagmire due to the controversial nature of the roast.