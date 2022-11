Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan twinning

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently made an appearance at the Mahindra Independence Rock festival, which has been revived after some years. Other Bollywood celebs, sharing a common love for rock music, were also spotted at the event, but it was Taimur Ali Khan, accompanying papa Saif, who garnered the most attention. As is, he looked adorable, but the fact that father and son were twinning, made him the apple of everyone’s eye present at the rock concert.