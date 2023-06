Kriti Sanon turns producer

Kriti Sanon who is gearing up for the release of mythological drama Adipurush will soon turn producer. According to reports she will produce an OTT movie. She has already approved the script and will also star in the movie. More details of the project are kept under wraps. The actress who has completed nine years in the industry is all set to enter the digital space. Let’s take a look at Bollywood actors who have turned into producers.