Manoj Muntasir

Dialogue writer Manoj Muntasir tried to justify the depictions in the film. In an interview with News18, he stated that there is no deviation from the actual Ramayan and people should not misunderstand anything. He said, 'I don't want anyone to misunderstand that we have changed it. It is to translate from books to celluloid. So this is not a film for us. This is a representation of our bhakti, shraddha (devotion and faith) and what we stand for.' Also Read - Amid Adipurush trolling, Saif Ali Khan says he 'wants to act in Mahabharata if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings'