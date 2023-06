Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has reportedly slashed her fees, and it is claimed that it's the Adipurush effect. The actress has been facing a lot of unnecessary backlash due to her portrayal of Sita in the film. Kriti's mom too had a cryptic post after seeing the negativity around her daughter's film, saying that one shouldn't judge but only see the person's will on why they did what they did.