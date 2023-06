Choose your words carefully

Writer Manoj Muntashir was at the receiving end throughout. Not just for dialogues written, Manoj Muntashir also received criticism for the statements he made after the release of the film. He remarked in an interview that 'Lord Hanuman is not God but a devotee' and this added to the rage of the audience. Mukesh Khanna also slammed Saif Ali Khan for saying that he would make Raavan's character humorous. Thus, a lesson learnt here is that it is very important to choose your words carefully especially when dealing with something related to mythology and religion.