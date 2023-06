Image credit: Instagram

Adipurush has a fabulous first weekend at box office

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan is ruling the headlines. Despite all the backlash, the film has managed to get a fabulous opening at the box office. On the first weekend, Adipurush has managed to mint approximately Rs 340 crore gross worldwide. The numbers are huge and definitely, Adipurush is among the top films in highest grosser list. Prabhas has managed to beat mighty stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and more.