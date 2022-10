Is Adipurush poster a copy?

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush it calling for some negativity. After the teaser release of the film, netizens slammed the makers and how. Adipurush was slammed for wrongly depicting Lord Ram and Ravana. Now, the makers have also been slammed for allegedly copying the poster. Vaanar Sena Studios claimed that the makers copied their artwork for the poster of Adipurush. Here's looking at other films that were alleged to be a copy of other film posters.