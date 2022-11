Adipurush: Prabhas' film budget crosses that of RRR and other biggies

Buzz is that the budget of Adipurush has crossed that of RRR and Rajinikanth's 2.0. It has been reported that the makers are spending extra Rs 100 crores on the VFX. This makes the movie more expensive than SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shankar's 2.0. We saw that the teaser got huge flak on social media. No one liked it. It seems makers want to redeem the project. Given that VFX is a time-consuming affair, it has pushed the film to June 2023. This means that even Salaar could be postponed.