Adipurush: Prabhas looks dashing

Director Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame is gearing up for his next with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and others. Om threw a house party for the cast members which saw a full-house attendance. Here's Prabhas who essays the role of Raghava in the big-budgeted movie Adipurush. He looks dashing as always, doesn't he?