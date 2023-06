Image credit: Twitter

Adipurush: Prabhas visits the temple, gets mobbed

Adipurush is about 10 days away from its release. The magnum opus film by Om Raut is a re-telling of the epic Ramayana. It stars Prabhas as Raghava, that is, Lord Ram with Kriti Sanon as Janaki, that is, Sita and Sunny Singh play Lakshman. Saif Ali Khan plays Raavan while Devdatta Nage plays Lord Hanuman. Ahead of the pre-release event of the much-awaited film, Adipurush, the actor visited Tirumala to seek blessings from Shree Venkateshwara. Prabhas was mobbed by the fans and how! Pictures and videos from Prabhas' visit are going viral.