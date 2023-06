Mukesh Khanna says wrong facts are shown in Adipurush

Mukesh Khanna also accused the makers of not reading Ramayan and showcasing wrong facts. He said that the team did not know which blessing Raavan received. He said, 'I have even said that both of them have not even read Ramayan. Those who don't know which blessing Ravan had received. They pasted the blessing of Hiranyakashyap on Ravan.'