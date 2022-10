Image credit: YouTube

Adipurush teaser – Kriti Sanon

We came across many tweets which stated that Kriti Sanon is the best thing about the teaser. The actress has always impressed one and all with her endearing screen appearances, and it clearly looks like she will steal hearts as Sita. Kriti’s fans would ensure that they watch their favourite actress on the big screen. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon spark chemistry at Adipurush teaser launch; Ranbir Kapoor preps for daddy duties and more