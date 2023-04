Adipurush to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Bollywood posters that failed to impress audience

Makers talk more about the movie in the posters so it is needed that posters have to be creative yet informative. However, in order to give out the best design sometimes films have disappointed audiences with poor presentation of movies through posters. Recently, poster of highly anticipated film Adipurush was released and fans trolled the makers, they didn’t even spare Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie poster. Here we have listed out a few movie posters that have failed to impress the audience.