Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Aditi Rao Hydari and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth seen at Mumbai airport

For many weeks now, it is rumoured that Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are dating each other. The two of them have never really confirmed their relationship in the media or on social media, but their birthday posts and reels together have kept every guessing. Well, they sure look cute together. Just a couple of minutes ago, Aditi and Siddharth were seen at the Mumbai airport. The Takkar actor rushed ahead while the gorgeous beauty posed and interacted with the paparazzi. They did not pose together.