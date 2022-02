Aditya Narayan

It is not as easy as it sounds to achieve name and fame in the glamour industry. There are millions of people who aspire to be actors, however, only a few achieve fame. Similar seems to be the fate of these celebrities who had killed it as child artists but could not be as successful as they hoped to be when grown up. Aditya Narayan was the cute boy from Salman Khan's film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. He had become very famous. But as he ventured into films as a grown up, he could not become successful as an actor. He is a very accompalished host though!