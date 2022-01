Image credit: Instagram/ @ruchitakjainphotography

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal love story

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal featured in the Bollywood movie Shaapit together. The film was released in 2010. And they were friends for about a year before getting into a relationship. Aditya had said that it was 'love at first sight' for him and he knew that Shweta was 'the one' for him from the beginning. Congratulation, Aditya and Shweta!