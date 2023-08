Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur walk the ramp together

After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani duo Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter and more, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan have come together to walk the ramp for the first time together. They walked for the Fashion Designer Council of India. And they have grabbed headlines in entertainment news now. They are serving goals and how! Check out their pics below: