Afsana Khan set to marry boyfriend Saajz

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant, singer Afsana Khan, is all set to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Saajz, also a singer in the industry, known for songs like Allah Khair Kare. On the other hand, Afsana Khan is popular for her tracks like Titilyaan, Jooda, and Kamaal Karte Ho. The couple recently held their haldi ceremony with the bride-to-be looking absolutely gorgeous in a heavily embroidered, mustard lehenga while Saajz donned a similarly hued kurta. Check out more pics from Afsana Khan and Saajz’s haldi ceremony below: