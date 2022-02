Image credit: Instagram

Afsana Khan-Saajz wedding

Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Afsana Khan is all set to tie the knot with her beau Saajz. The pre-wedding festivities have started taking place and recently, a grand mehndi ceremony was organised by the couple. Afsana was evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house because of her violent behaviour towards herself. But, she made some really good friends in her house, and many Bigg Boss contestants have attended her pre-wedding festivities. Check out the pictures of the mehndi ceremony here…