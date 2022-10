Upcoming Bollywood trailers and teasers in October 2022

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu trailer was unveiled today, 11th October, and after a long time, the audience is really looking forward to an Akshay Kumar movie as the trailer seems to have hit all the right notes as far as an action-adventure based on Indian mythology goes. For Bollywood buffs in general though, more such potential treats could be lying in wait as October 2022 spells a bonanza of big-ticket teasers and trailers over the next two weeks. Check them out below: