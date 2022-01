Image credit: Google

Pushpa: The Rise Hindi version

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is a blockbuster at the box office. The movie has collected more than Rs. 300 crore worldwide and the Hindi dubbed version of the film has surprised everyone as it has collected Rs. 89 crore which is more than the lifetime collection of many Bollywood biggies that released in 2021. After the super success of Pushpa’s Hindi version, now Hindu dubbed version of many South films might hit the big screens. Check out the list below…