Yash starrer KGF 2 wins big

It was on April 14 that Yash starrer KGF 2 made it to the theatres and since then there has been no stopping for the film. KGF 2 is breaking massive records at the box office. On its day 21, the Hindi version of KGF 2 has surpassed the collection of Aamir Khan's film Dangal. With this one wonders if KGF 2 has proved South supremacy over Bollywood films. Eid Hollywood seems to have worked wonders and KGF 2's collection has gone up to Rs 389.90-390.90 crores.